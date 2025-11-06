Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cambria Global Value ETF $GVAL

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,897,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 690,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period.
Cambria Global Value ETF Stock Performance
GVAL opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. Cambria Global Value ETF has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $259.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.76.
Cambria Global Value ETF Profile
The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.
