The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Mario Gabelli Purchases 1,800,000 Shares

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mario Gabelli purchased 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $18,324,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,360,000. This trade represents a 900.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance
NYSE:GRX opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
