The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Mario Gabelli Purchases 1,800,000 Shares

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mario Gabelli purchased 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $18,324,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,360,000. This trade represents a 900.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GRX opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 426,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 59,255 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 350,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

See Also

