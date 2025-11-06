CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Brian Venturo Sells 29,916 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 29,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $3,827,453.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 215,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,569,278.84. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CoreWeave Stock Performance
NASDAQ CRWV opened at $114.42 on Thursday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRWV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp raised shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Arete raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
