Stone House Investment Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Stone House Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,680,000 after purchasing an additional 334,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $20,735,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 507.2% during the first quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 165,825 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 245,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after buying an additional 116,343 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,830,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT stock opened at $102.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.97 and a one year high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.