Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Acquired by Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $133.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

