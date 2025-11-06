OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,344 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 16.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 335,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 622,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 26,881 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities set a $70.00 price objective on OneMain in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on OneMain in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $60.90 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $2,083,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,464. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

