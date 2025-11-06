Merilee Buckley Sells 11,827 Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 11,827 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $727,005.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Etsy Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.83 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Etsy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 58.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 83,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,648.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 706,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,916,000 after acquiring an additional 666,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

