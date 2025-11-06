Financial Review: Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) & TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exelon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of TransAlta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exelon and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon 1 5 6 1 2.54 TransAlta 1 1 6 1 2.78

Volatility & Risk

Exelon currently has a consensus price target of $50.55, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. TransAlta has a consensus price target of $19.88, suggesting a potential upside of 17.85%. Given TransAlta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Exelon.

Exelon has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exelon and TransAlta”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon $23.77 billion 1.96 $2.46 billion $2.63 17.55 TransAlta $2.51 billion 2.00 $167.12 million ($0.42) -40.15

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exelon and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon 11.16% 9.85% 2.47% TransAlta -6.79% -2.06% -0.20%

Dividends

Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Exelon pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAlta pays out -42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Exelon has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and TransAlta has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Exelon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Exelon beats TransAlta on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. It also offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, supply management, financial, engineering, customer operations, transmission and distribution planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The Wind and Solar segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 2,057 MW of owned wind and solar electrical-generating capacity, as well as battery storage facilities located in Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Québec in Canada; the states of Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wyoming in the United States; and the state of Western Australia. The Gas segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 2,775 MW of owned gas electrical-generating capacity, and facilities located in Alberta, Ontario, Michigan, and the state of Western Australia. The Energy Transition segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 671 MW of owned coal electrical-generating capacity, as well as operates the Skookumchuck hydro facility in Centralia; and engages in the highvale mine and the mine reclamation activities. The Energy Marketing segment is involved in the trading of power, natural gas, and environmental products. It serves customers in various industry segments, including commercial real estate, municipal, manufacturing, industrial, hospitality, finance, and oil and gas. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

