Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Cut to $610.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $840.00 to $610.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.07.

Shares of AXON opened at $639.53 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $450.72 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $735.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 157.91, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total value of $5,919,039.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,417,953.80. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total value of $8,312,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,053,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,744,696.78. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,932 shares of company stock worth $45,115,616. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

