Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Shares Down 28.6% – What’s Next?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) was down 28.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 115,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 62,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Plato Gold Stock Down 28.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.37.

About Plato Gold

(Get Free Report)

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.