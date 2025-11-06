Insider Buying: Orthocell (ASX:OCC) Insider Acquires A$27,974.98 in Stock

Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC – Get Free Report) insider Michael McNulty purchased 24,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$27,974.98.

The firm has a market cap of $375.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Orthocell Company Profile

Orthocell Limited, a regenerative medicine company, develops and commercializes cell therapies and biological medical devices for the repair of various bone and soft tissue injuries in Australia. The company offers CelGro, a naturally derived collagen medical device for use in multiple indications to augment the surgical repair of bone, peripheral nerves, tendons, and cartilage; and Ortho-ATI, a cell therapy for treatment of chronic tendon injuries.

