Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in Fox Corporation $FOXA

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 920,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the quarter. FOX accounts for about 0.7% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in FOX were worth $51,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 752.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,951,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in FOX by 164,675.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,255,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,829 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth $63,125,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $53,681,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 537.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,058,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 892,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. Fox Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $66.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. FOX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.35%.The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fox Advisors set a $97.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Arete Research upgraded FOX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FOX from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FOX from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FOX from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul D. Ryan sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,143,484.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

