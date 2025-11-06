GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY is Andra AP fonden’s 9th Largest Position

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,600 shares during the period. GoDaddy makes up 1.0% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $68,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 170.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 591.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.07.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $110,497.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,070.41. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,909,750. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,798. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $133.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.89.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

