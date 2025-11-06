Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Sells $30,274.40 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,274.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,984.40. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sarah Elizabeth Schubach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 15th, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,066 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $30,508.92.
- On Tuesday, September 30th, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,066 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $32,736.86.
Dropbox Trading Up 0.6%
DBX opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 71.0% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 666.7% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
