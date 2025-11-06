Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Sells $30,274.40 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2025

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,274.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,984.40. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sarah Elizabeth Schubach also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 15th, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,066 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $30,508.92.
  • On Tuesday, September 30th, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,066 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $32,736.86.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.6%

DBX opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 19.17%.The company had revenue of $625.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Read Our Latest Report on DBX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 71.0% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 666.7% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.