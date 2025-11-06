Andra AP fonden Has $45.87 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $45,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Argus increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $152.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.69 and its 200 day moving average is $126.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $1,003,335.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Green sold 42,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,837,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,619 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,040. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,587,755 shares of company stock valued at $649,644,973. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

