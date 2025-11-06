HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,529,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in HP were worth $37,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 492.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 203.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

