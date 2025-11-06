Andra AP fonden Purchases 20,400 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $39,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 602.8% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 283,677 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $61,981,000 after acquiring an additional 243,316 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $210.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.29. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.