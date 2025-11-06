Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS) Insider Buys A$23,629.32 in Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Angela Minas bought 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$24.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$23,629.32.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 311.0%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.59%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

