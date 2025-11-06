Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 2,085 Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF $OUSM

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUSM. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

Get ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of OUSM opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $923.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.91.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.