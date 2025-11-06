Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $38,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.4%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,000.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $939.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $794.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,123.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $167,910.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,570. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.43, for a total transaction of $3,073,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,147,930.76. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,843 shares of company stock worth $42,011,753. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

