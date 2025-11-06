Andra AP fonden Acquires 16,300 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $34,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.90.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $447.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.14 and its 200 day moving average is $341.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $479.50.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.39 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.25, for a total transaction of $9,658,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.30, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,979. The trade was a 96.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 404,935 shares of company stock valued at $170,132,227. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

