Sienna Gestion Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Sienna Gestion increased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,879,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $5,161,000. Code Waechter LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 99.6% during the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 54,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $96.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.17 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.21%.

In other news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,659.58. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $495,624.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at $762,253.50. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,324 shares of company stock worth $994,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.37.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

