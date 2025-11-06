Andra AP fonden Buys 8,600 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $32,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $266,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 4,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE GWW opened at $961.79 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $976.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,015.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 25.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,059.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.