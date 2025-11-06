Andra AP fonden Purchases 251,800 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 155.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $284.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

