Andra AP fonden Increases Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in F5 were worth $23,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 275.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 134.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.61, for a total value of $416,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,482,567.33. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $855,055.57. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,414 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,410. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $246.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.46. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.04 and a 52 week high of $346.00. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The firm had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

