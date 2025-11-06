Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $30,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,994 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Synopsys by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after acquiring an additional 673,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,500,000 after purchasing an additional 125,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,816,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,928,000 after acquiring an additional 305,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,857,000 after purchasing an additional 313,218 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SNPS opened at $409.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $483.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $569.67.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

