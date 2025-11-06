Pentair plc $PNR Holdings Boosted by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Pentair were worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

PNR stock opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

