Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $21,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 43,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $73.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $393.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.810 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 103.52%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

