Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by ROI Financial Advisors LLC

ROI Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.1% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $1,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,419 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $655.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $669.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $704.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

