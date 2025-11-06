Ellevest Inc. Has $737,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,420 shares of company stock worth $19,980,884. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4%

TMO stock opened at $567.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The company has a market capitalization of $213.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

