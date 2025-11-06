Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,746 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for 1.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $56,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 14.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 97,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 158.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,918,000 after acquiring an additional 188,213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 47.0% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 144.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

