Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) and SearchCore (OTCMKTS:WOFA) Financial Review

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) and SearchCore (OTCMKTS:WOFA – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Louisiana-Pacific and SearchCore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Louisiana-Pacific 0 4 5 0 2.56 SearchCore 0 0 0 0 0.00

Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus target price of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.51%. Given Louisiana-Pacific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Louisiana-Pacific is more favorable than SearchCore.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Louisiana-Pacific $2.88 billion 1.90 $420.00 million $4.24 18.49 SearchCore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Louisiana-Pacific and SearchCore”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Louisiana-Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than SearchCore.

Profitability

This table compares Louisiana-Pacific and SearchCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Louisiana-Pacific 10.34% 18.67% 12.19% SearchCore N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of SearchCore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Louisiana-Pacific beats SearchCore on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products. Its Oriented Strand Board segment manufactures and distributes oriented strand board structural panel products comprising LP TechShield radiant barriers, LP WeatherLogic air and water barriers, LP Legacy premium sub-flooring products, LP NovaCore, LP FlameBlock fire-rated sheathing products, and LP TopNotch sub-flooring products. The LP South America segment manufactures and distributes oriented strand board structural panel and siding products. This segment distributes and sells related products for the region's transition to wood frame construction. It offers timber and timberlands and other products and services. sells its products primarily to retailers, wholesalers, and homebuilding and industrial businesses in North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About SearchCore

(Get Free Report)

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc. and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.