49,788 Shares in OneStream, Inc. $OS Purchased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of OneStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OneStream by 44.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in OneStream by 10.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in OneStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in OneStream during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000.

In other OneStream news, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $674,000.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 997,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,800,494.70. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 138,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneStream from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneStream from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of OS stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. OneStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.10.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. OneStream had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 45.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

