JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisory Group

Centerpoint Advisory Group decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.98 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

