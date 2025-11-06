EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $2.37 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Astera Labs by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,289,000 after buying an additional 4,478,741 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 153.3% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,614 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,772,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Astera Labs by 3,742.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 964,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after purchasing an additional 939,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $32,998,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $31,708,410.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 385,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,858,482.01. The trade was a 32.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $19,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 401,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,762,020.24. This represents a 19.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 534,480 shares of company stock valued at $97,000,380. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Northland Capmk downgraded Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.59.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $181.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 163.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 27.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

