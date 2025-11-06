Brooktree Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.