Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Invests $1.73 Million in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF $QUS

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $171.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $174.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

