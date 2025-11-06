iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Holdings Raised by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,125,000 after purchasing an additional 612,628 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,252,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,039,000 after buying an additional 653,023 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,856,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,556,000 after buying an additional 75,058 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,831,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,698,000 after buying an additional 524,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,483,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $100.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.74. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $102.46. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

