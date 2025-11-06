DDFG Inc Acquires 2,416 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

DDFG Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DDFG Inc owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCG. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $83.76.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

