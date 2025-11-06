DDFG Inc Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

DDFG Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 6.2% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DDFG Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $24,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $100.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.74. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

