Black Swift Group LLC Purchases 8,730 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.85.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.