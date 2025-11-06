Horan Securities Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 573,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after buying an additional 425,984 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,263,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,820,000 after buying an additional 415,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,103,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,629,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after buying an additional 249,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,995,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of SPSM opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

