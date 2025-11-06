Black Swift Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nebius Group by 186.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $869,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the second quarter worth about $255,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $8,519,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the second quarter worth about $365,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NBIS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Nebius Group Trading Up 5.8%

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.38. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 99.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

