Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 685 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 10.6%

QUAL opened at $195.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.64.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

