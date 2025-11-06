Black Swift Group LLC Sells 40,140 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,140 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIZD. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 343.2% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 274.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

