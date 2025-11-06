Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires 2,340 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,105,000 after buying an additional 4,903,969 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,580,000 after buying an additional 4,759,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after buying an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Melius started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.