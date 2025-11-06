Black Swift Group LLC Raises Position in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $40,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel bought 13,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $265,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,920. This represents a 86.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. Ares Capital Corporation has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

