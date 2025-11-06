Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,850,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 363,472 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 529.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,515,000 after acquiring an additional 388,081 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $6,567,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at $859,619.02. The trade was a 139.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $3,535,234.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,169.41. The trade was a 36.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,417 shares of company stock worth $566,807. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $128.19 on Thursday. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $135.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average is $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.