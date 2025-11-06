DDFG Inc Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

DDFG Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of DDFG Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DDFG Inc owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,147,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,311,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,933,000. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,385,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 330,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after buying an additional 152,464 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $76.33.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

