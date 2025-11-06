4,583 Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC Bought by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bank of America by 45.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960,086 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1,642.5% during the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,250 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $164,623,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $152,098,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 62.9% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,904,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,876 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $382.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

